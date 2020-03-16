Cuteness! THIS unseen footage of Sumbul and her sister Saniya reveal that their sibling love stars

The show has been keeping the viewers on the edge of the seat with interesting twists and turns. Sumbul continues to impress her fans with her performance but fans are not just impressed by her acting skills.

cute

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

The show has been keeping the viewers on the edge of the seat with interesting twists and turns. Sumbul continues to impress her fans with her performance but fans are not just impressed by her acting skills. They love the latest updates that she posts on social media platforms.

This time, she has posted a throwback video loaded with her and her sister, Saniya’s cuteness. The two are seen lip-syncing to a famous old song and the fans are loving it. Let’s look at the video below:

Tell us in the comments what you think about this throwback video.

