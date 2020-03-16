CUTEST OF ALL! Akshara aka Pranali has the most AWW-DORABLE Stress buster in her life; Check it now!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: MASSIVE TWIST! Abhimanyu loses his cool over Akshara for choosing his hand over her career; expresses his rage by ruining the food she was cooking

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. AbhiRa has been serving their fans with some utmost romantic moments and we bet fans aren't enough of it yet.

Well, Akshara aka Pranali takes to her Instagram to share her cutest stress buster and that is her Persian cat MIU, oh boy, isn't her Miu just adorable like her, check it out:

Currently, Aarohi tries to make Abhimanyu jealous by bringing Shashi and Akshara closer but Abhi flops her plan by thanking Shashi to save Akshara from falling and helping her. Aarohi feels jealous seeing this new side of Abhimanyu. Later, Akshara makes him have his most hated food and in return Abhimanyu makes Akshara eat boiled Broccoli.

Akshara gets a call from the singing competition agency, she avoids it. Right then Abhimanyu asks her about the auditions and she says they got cancelled. Later, Akshara speaks to Kairav about giving a pause to her career and focusing on Abhi's hand. Abhimanyu hears this conversation and loses his cool over Akshara. He pours water on the dish Akshara is cooking and makes her realise how hurt he is with Akshara's this step.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: MAJOR DRAMA! Harshvardhan realises the true worth of Manjari; Shashi comes for Abhimanyu's Physiotherapy

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.