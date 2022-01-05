CUTEST OF ALL! ' By portraying Chanchal Chacha I want to get a smile on people's faces' Mehul Nisar OPENS UP on his character in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Mehul Nisar has been a prominent name in the show and also in the industry. Apart from Anupamaa, Mehul will be seen in yet another show titled 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' Mehul had some interesting things to share about his character and the show, check it out:

Tell us something about your character in the show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'?

I play the character of the youngest sibling from the Kulshrestha family. I play Chanchal Chacha who is in his mid-forties but considers himself to be a youngster and bonds with the younger generation of the Kulshrestha family. Chanchal is a very jovial and happy-go-lucky kind of person. He is very close to Anubhav and both are more like friends than Chacha & Bhatija.

Tell us about the various preparations that you have done for your character in the show?

This show is a very different one. The characters are in a very realistic zone. As an actor, a lot of times you have to unlearn what you have learned. Chanchal's character has a lot of fun and masti but at the same time, he is not overly loud in doing so. I have tried to balance my performance to be as close as to the realistic zone.

Have you taken any particular inspiration for your character? If yes, then tell us why and how has it helped you portray your character?

Like I have mentioned the show is a very feel-good show. It's got a feel-good factor which you have in films made by Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. So to get nuances and understanding of my character, I had to revisit some of their films. And call it a coincidence but a lot of Chanchal Chacha’s character is like what I am in real life. The Fun, Masti, Being Happy and Jovial, pulling people's legs (just for fun, not to hurt their feelings) is all Mehul. So I have taken a lot of my characteristics and included them in the characteristics of Chanchal Chacha.

What do you want to achieve from this role as Golu Chacha in KKIS?

There are people in our lives about whom we think and they get a smile on your face. By portraying Chanchal Chacha I want to get a smile on people's faces.

