Daayan fame Mohit Malhotra bags his next

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
01 Feb 2020 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: Along with television shows and digital media, the one thing which is making its way back from the 90's in a big way is music videos!

A lot of television and Bollywood actors are coming on board for varied concepts and music videos, the latest addition to this list is that of popular Television actor Mohit Malhotra.

According to our sources, Daayan fame Mohit Malhotra will be seen in a beautiful Punjabi music video. The project will be directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who also happens to be the casting director of the project under his casting firm DS Creations.

This will be the second music video being directed by Mr.Soi post a smashing debut as a director with Tum Kaho Toh.

The song will be shot at exotic locations of Panipat, Haryana and will release sometime in March.

We couldn’t connect with Mohit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

