'Dabangg 3' helped Abhilash in bagging 'Savdhaan India'

12 Jan 2020 01:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cop in Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3", says the film helped him in getting the role of a police officer in the TV series "Savdhaan India".

"I played a cop in 'Dabangg 3' after which I got a role in the television show 'Savdhaan India'. I feel blessed that I could learn from Salman sir about how to essay the role of a perfect cop," said the actor, who plays Sub Inspector Hassan Naqvi in "Savdhaan India" that is aired on Star Bharat.

The crime-based show is inspired by real life stories in India. Abhilash will feature in every story as a cop sorting out issues.

He has posted many photos of his in uniform. Netizens found him "superb" and "hero" in those snaps.

Abhilash has also acted in Bollywood movies like "The Zoya Factor", "Paltan" and "Commando 3".

