Dabangii actress Yashashri Masurkar reminisces her days from THIS show as she shares a nostalgic picture

Yashashri has a huge fan following and loves to keep them entertained with her posts, pictures and videos. The gorgeous actress has now shared a very interesting post about her previous show
Yashashri

MUMBAI: Actress Yashashri Masurkar is a well-known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many popular Indian shows like Rang Badalti Odhani, Chandragupta Maurya, Sanskaar: Dharohar Apnon Ki, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, among many others. Currently she is winning hearts with her performance in the show Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

Yashashri has a huge fan following and loves to keep them entertained with her posts, pictures and videos. The gorgeous actress has now shared a very interesting post about her previous show Rang Badalti Odhani where she has shared a picture of lead actor and co-stars Karan Tacker who is looking at her in a photo frame. 

The picture will bring instant nostalgia for all the fans of the show. Sharing the picture Yashashri wrote, “She has the most gorgeous smile he has ever seen…It totally took away the prize for the best feature on her face.”

Doesn’t this picture bring back many memories? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

