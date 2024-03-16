Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi completes 100 episodes!

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is ready to introduce viewers to 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.' This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission.

The upcoming episodes of 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’ are sure to deliver more surprises, heartbreaks, and twists, as the characters navigate through the complexities in the relationships. While the cast is working extremely hard to make the show a success and there is a leap which has also taken place, the team is in a celebratory mood as they have completed 100 episodes today.

Seems like the entire team came together for a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion.

Take a look at the picture below:

We earlier have seen that Arya told the woman to go inside and instructed Yug to sit on a chair to get the phone back from him. After helping him open his eyes, she sparked an unplanned romantic moment between them. Mr. Shah, a close associate of Satya, is involved in illegal activities orchestrated by Satya. After Arya and Yug's arrival, Mr. Shah rushes towards them with the clear intent to end their lives, resulting in a tragic outcome where both Arya and Yug are wounded by gunfire.

TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Dabangii in the comment section below!

