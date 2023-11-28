Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Actor Manav Gohil Says, " My character Ankush comes across as a very strong personality, but he also has a vulnerable side to him. "

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi,' has captivated audiences with its compelling yet intense drama revolving around Arya (Maahi Bhadra), a young girl with Dabangii tevar, who embarks on a quest to find and unite with her father. Arya believes that her father is a super-cop, but unbeknownst to her, she is the daughter of Satya (Aamir Dalvi), an unscrupulous gangster willing to go to any length for power.



In a gripping turn of events, with a burning desire for revenge, Satya kills Arya’s mother, Chhaya (Sai Deodhar) at the Ganpati Visarjan, thinking his son is dead. This act leaves Satya’s brother, Ankush (Manav Gohil), shattered with remorse as he could not protect his sister-in-law. Ankush, who knows the truth about Arya, vows to shield her from the malevolent clutches of Satya and his dark forces. On finding Arya, a guilty Ankush musters the courage to inform her about her mother’s death, leaving Arya heartbroken and doubting Ankush’s intentions.



Talking about the gripping narrative, actor Manav Gohil shared, “My character Ankush comes across as a very strong personality, but Ankush also has a vulnerable side to him. When he finds out about Chhaya’s death, he feels helpless and guilty as he was the only one who could have protected her; but he didn’t trust her given past circumstances. And now, since he is the only one who knows the truth about Arya, he goes all out to protect her from his brother, Satya, and develops a growing concern for Arya. The scene where Ankush had to tell the truth about Chhaya to Arya, that was one of the most challenging and heartbreaking scenes for me, because there were so many emotions flowing in that sequence.”



Speaking about his camaraderie he shares with little wonder Maahi Bhadra, Manav said, “Our little rockstar, Maahi, is a fantastic girl and a fabulous actor. She is truly our dabangii. Maahi genuinely enjoys the shooting process and delivers each scene so perfectly; the innocence and expressions that she brings with her makes her character so real. Shooting with her is quite fun, plus I honestly love working with kids. There is so much to learn from them as well and I am very comfortable around kids, as I have a daughter as well.”



While both Ankush and Arya try to accept and face the truth, will Arya listen to Ankush and cooperate with him or will she run away in search of her father, making for an interesting watch for the audience.



