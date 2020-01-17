Dadagiri: Mohammad Kaif dances like no one is watching him; writes a funny caption

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a hilarious post on his Instagram handle.

Well, he recently graced TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8. Speaking about Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, it is one of the most popular Bengali reality shows. It is hosted by Sourav Ganguly. Kaif graced the show along with other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Zahir Khan.

Now, he shared a post on his Instagram handle. It’s a video and showcases glimpses of the television programme. In the same, Kaif and others can be seen dancing their hearts out. To define the same, Kaif wrote a funny caption.

“Laugh your lungs out as much as you like, but I'm clearly the best dancer amongst all the batsmen present here!” he wrote and left us in splits.

