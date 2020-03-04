Dadasaheb Phalke Award controversy: Film festival officials take legal route against man who gave Mahira the certificate

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma did not ever think that her Instagram story would lead to such a massive controversy. The actress had put up the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards appreciation certificate for the Most Fashionable BB 13 contestant.

However, the DPIFF officials called out Mahira and stated that the certificate was forged and that she never received any award. Then, Mahira lent clarification by explaining that a third party, Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media handed over the certificate to her, and in our exclusive conversation, the actress made detailed revelations on what transpired that evening.

While the DPIFF officials expected Mahira to render an apology, the actress said that she will not apologise because it was a case of miscommunication.

Now, we have learnt that the DPIFF has taken legal action against Premal Mehta on the grounds of handing over the certificate to Mahira which led to all the chaos.

Credits: SpotboyE