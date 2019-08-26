News

Dadi tags Vedika as Kairav's new mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

26 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Kartik and Naira's lives are getting more complicated by the day. They are now at loggerheads for Kairav.

Kartik and Naira have a bitter argument at Goenka house, and Dadi and Goenka family witness it.

Dadi is angry to see Naira raising her voice against Kartik.

Dadi now tells Naira that Kartik will snatch Kairav from her and that Vedika will be Kairav's mother.

Naira is shocked that Dadi, being a mother herself, can make such a statement.

It will be interesting to see what she does next.

