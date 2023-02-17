'Daisy Jones & The Six' trailer unravels rise and fall of 1970s band

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 21:59
MUMBAI:The official trailer of the upcoming musical-drama series titled 'Daisy Jones & The Six' was unveiled recently. It serves a delectable treat of the 1970s aesthetics in terms of costumes, colour palette, styling, themes and of course the music which is the fulcrum of the series.

Although the story is presented in a documentary style, including background interviews with the band, 'Daisy Jones & The Six' is a fictional story that captures the essence of creativity in the erratic, wild world of the 1970s and the band's journey from its rise to the fall.

The series, which is based on the eponymous novel, features Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

The story follows the 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits.

Decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from Daisy Jones & the Six', - this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series features 'Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)', one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast.

The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, which premieres on March 3, with new episodes being released every Friday through March 24, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, 'Daisy Jones & The Six' is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Scott Neustadter and Michael H.

Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. The series will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy Nominated producer Blake Mills and other co-writers.

 
SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 21:59

