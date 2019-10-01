Dalljiet Kaur in being part of Bigg Boss: I am quite terrified!

MUMBAI: “Crazy scared” is how actor Dalljiet Kaur describes her feelings before she enters the Bigg Boss house. The actor, who is known for her role as Antara Jindal in Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega on Zee TV, says that it took her few years to finally say yes for the show. “I think technically I took four years to decide because this is the fourth year and now I finally agreed to be part of Bigg Boss. I am crazy scared. I think scared of the fact that I have to stay away from my son. It will be the biggest challenge for me. I think I want to see how strong I can be I think I have become strong mentally but this will the platform where I can test myself,” she says.



She adds, “I'm very scared because I have not stayed away from Jaydon for more than two to three days and this is the first time I am going to be away for a long time. I think this is my only challenge in Bigg Boss.”



The actor has seen bits of the show earlier. “I followed the Karishma Tanna's season a little bit. I've seen bits in between. I am quite terrified,” she says.



Dalljiet says that it’s tough to prepare for such a show. “I think BB is a platform no one can prepare you for. I have heard that people plan and go inside. But I don't understand how can you pre-plan and prepare when there are others living with you. I just want to be myself and want to explore myself in this situation,” she says.



Needless to say, the actor loves superstar host Salman Khan. “I just love him. I love his films Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabanng. I have grown up watching his films and I think he seems very innocent on-screen. That's what I like the most about him,” she says.