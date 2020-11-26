Dalljiet Kaur fulfills her wish; talks about her NEWLY done-up house

Dalljiet Kaur, who is known for her work in the television industry, wanted to redo her home for quite some time. She has finally fulfilled her wish. Read on to know how she did it.
MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is a popular actress who is known for her work in the television industry.
The actress is currently garnering attention for a beautiful reason and that is her newly done-up house.
In an interview with a leading portal, the actress expressed that she wanted to redo her home for quite some time.
"I wanted to redo my home for quite some time. Aaj kal jaise ki kaafi time hum ghar par rehte hain, I thought let me utilise this phase for the same. I love plants. So I bought a lot of plants into my dining hall. Soon, they will grow larger. Around the plants, I settled the furniture but at a low level so that the plants dominate my hall once they are substantial in size. I used the same wood from my old furniture and made new items,” she told ETimesTV.
The actress added, “Then, I went and bought an aquarium for Jaydon (son). I said let me add to the plants and get more life into my house. Fishes will be easier to manage than a pet dog. Aur woh kehte hain na, aquarium vaastu ke hisaab se lucky bhi hota hai. I need more luck now in my career."
CREDITS: ETIMESTV