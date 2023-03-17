Dalljiet Kaur kicks off her pre-wedding festivities with a close-knit Mehendi function with these special guests! Find out who!

Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.
Dalljiet Kaur

MUMBAI: She was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father”

The actress has a son with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, both of whom are now on cordial terms with each other after getting divorced in 2015.

Dalljiet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. 

Dalljiethad revealed in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar that she would be getting married by the end of march and it looks like the big day is finally here.

Dalljietwho is very active on her social media, took to Instagram to share the first pictures from her mehendi function, which she kickstarted with the blessings of two very special people in her life.

Well, they are none other than her parents, who came down to Mumbai for Dalljiet’s wedding, it is said that the wedding is going to be a close-knit affair.

Dalljietlooks ethereal in her colorful Mehendi outfit, check out the pictures here: 

Dalljiet’s Fiance Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman, who has two daughters from his first marriage.  

She revealed while talking to an entertainment portal earlier, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

Shalin Bhanot, who was Dalljiet’s first husband and with whom she shares a son named Jaydon, recently at an event when asked about Dalljiet, said that he wishes her the best and only wants her to be happy.

The wedding festivities have begun and we can’t wait to see Dalljietas a bride.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out

