Dalljiet Kaur to participate in Bigg Boss 13; quits Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

31 Aug 2019 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is a popular TV actress. She has been part of soaps such as Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kaala Teeka. She is currently seen playing the role of Antara in popular daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. However, she has quit the show to participate in Bigg Boss 13.

Yes, according to a report in Times of India, the actress has already put down her papers and she is currently serving her notice period. Dalljiet will be quitting the show next month and September 13 is her last working day. The Qayamat Ki Raat actress has already informed about her decision to the production house and the channel and they have already started looking for Dalljeit's replacement.

