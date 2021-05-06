Dalljiet Kaur ready to give another try to marriage; looking for an appropriate match with her son 

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses of the Telly world.

She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

We all know that Dalljiet was previously married to popular TV actor Shaleen Malhotra.

The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot. However, things went hunky-dory after a few years of their marriage and they filed for a divorce.

Dalljiet and Shaleen have a baby boy together named Jaydon.

Dalljiet got custody of her son and raised him alone these years.

Though Shaleen was also seen meeting his son from time to time.

And now, years after staying single post her divorce with Shaleen, Dalljiet is ready to give marriage another try.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Dalljiet opened up about the same.

Dalljiet revealed how she has discussed the same with her son and now, she is looking forward to finding a perfect match for herself.

Dalljiet reveals that her son is aware of their situation and why his father doesn't stay with them.

The actress' sister has enrolled her name in some matrimony site and Dalljiet is hoping to get a nice match for herself.

Dalljiet's son Jaydon is also involved in all this and she is planning her wedding with her darling son.

Dalljiet has been extremely independent and raised her son beautifully as a single mother over these years.

Here's wishing Dalljiet Kaur good luck for her future and we can't wait for the actress to introduce us to her Mr Right soon.

