From Dalljiet Kaur to Ronit Roy, Actors, and Actresses with kids who found love a second time! Details Inside!

MUMBAI :Television is one of the grandest mediums of all, the glitz and glamour, and opulence are what draw people in.

While every technical and otherwise aspect is important for making a TV show work it is the Actors, that reap the most benefit from the fame.

Actors are one of the most integral parts, their fandoms can make or break the show. If an audience likes a certain actor, they get to enjoy the benefits of being a star.

But these actors, despite the glitz and glamour, are still normal people, who in life have to sometimes deal with heartbreaks and second chances again.

Many actors in the TV industry have gotten remarried for multiple reasons, while sometimes the marriage does not work out, there have been scandals as well. And sometimes, there are kids involved, but fortunately, they have always been prioritized.

But today we are looking at the list of actors and actresses with kids who got lucky in love the second time.

1. Dalljiet Kaur:



Dalljiet was first married to Actor Shalin Bhanot until in 2015 she filed for divorce citing domestic violence as the cause, the two have a son together. Recently, Dalljiet announced that she is getting married to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel and after their wedding in March, they would move to Africa with her son Jaydon.

2. Kamya Panjabi



Popular actor Kamya Panjabi got married to Bunty Negi in 2003, but the two parted ways in 2013, they have a daughter Aara together. After which she dated Actor Karan Patel, but things didn’t work out for them as well. She found love with a medical professional based out of Delhi, namely Shalab Dang, and the two tied the knot in 2020.

3. Sachin Shroff:



Actor Sachin Shroff was married to Actress Juhi Parmar, they got married in 2009 and had their daughter Samaira was born in 2013, the two separated in 2018, because of differences, and even though the divorce was amicable, rumors were always swirling around. Sachin recently got remarried to a family friend Chandani. Many cast members from Taarak Mehta and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein attended the ceremony.

4. Ronit Roy



One of the most popular and renowned actors in TV and Movies, Ronit was first married to Joanna and had a daughter with her, but the marriage didn’t work out and he left with his then six-month older daughter and then found love with a model Neelam Bose. The couple has been married for 20 years and have two beautiful children together.

5. Tanaaz Irani:



A popular television personality, she was first married to theater artist Farid Currim and became a mother at the age of 20 to daughter Zianne. The marriage did not work out and she then met and fell in love with Bakhtiyaar Irani, and tied the knot in 2007 and have two kids together as well.

Love finds you no matter what and these actors despite failed marriages, found love a second time and are now living their happily ever after.

