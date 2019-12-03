News

Dalljiet Kaur writes sweet message for Devoleena Bhattacharjee

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ most controversial reality show Big Boss always comes up with new twists every week. As the elimination day is nearing, things are getting more twisted in house.

Recently, Devoleena suffered a back injury during a task, and we hear that she has been advised to take a week-long bed rest. The actress is said to be admitted to the hospital and kept under observation.

Just like fans, ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur is also missing her. In a recent social media post, Daljit wrote a sweet message for Devoleena and even referred to her as her support system inside the house. She urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Credits: India Forums

Tags > Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bigg Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro...

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

past seven days