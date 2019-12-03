Dalljiet Kaur writes sweet message for Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: Colors’ most controversial reality show Big Boss always comes up with new twists every week. As the elimination day is nearing, things are getting more twisted in house.



Recently, Devoleena suffered a back injury during a task, and we hear that she has been advised to take a week-long bed rest. The actress is said to be admitted to the hospital and kept under observation.



Just like fans, ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur is also missing her. In a recent social media post, Daljit wrote a sweet message for Devoleena and even referred to her as her support system inside the house. She urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery.



