Damaged 2: Sachin Parikh roped in to play Hina Khan's husband!

MUMBAI: Hungama Play is all set to introduce the second season of their web series, Damaged. The second leg of the series will have popular TV actress Hina Khan along with Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman in lead roles. It is also learnt that actor Sachin Parikh has also been confirmed for the upcoming project.

When we contacted Sachin, he confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I’m part of the series. I'm playing Shishir Batra in the show, he is Gauri Batra's (Hina Khan) husband and the lead of the show is Adhyayan Suman, who is playing my younger brother."

Sachin is currently part of Colors' Bepannah Pyaar and is known for his roles in shows like Ek Deewana Tha and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Baar Phir.

The second edition of the series is a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements wherein Hina will be seen portraying a secretive character named Gauri Batra, who owns a guest house. Both Hina and Adhyayan have commenced shooting for the same.

The first season starred Amruta Khanvilkar and Amit Sial in main roles. It was a psychological crime thriller, which revolved around the lives of three individuals - a seductress named Lovina, a serial killer and a ruthless, angry cop.

(Source: India Forums)