Dance+ 5 contestant Bhim, inspires Shahrukh Khan to take up another 'Fauji' role

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ dance reality show – Dance+ 5 is getting bigger and better with every passing week. Every contestant is not only performing to impress the audience but also battling for the coveted trophy. This weekend we will see contestant Bhim inspire none other than Shah Rukh Khan with his performance.

It will be a power-packed weekend as King Khan will grace his presence on the set of Dance+ 5 for the Republic Day special episode. It is known to everyone that Shah Rukh Khan started off his acting career with the television show Fauji. One such Fauji who impressed SRK on the show was contestant Bhim, who will be seen performing on the song – Banjara from Ek Villian.

Commenting on Bhim’s performance SRK firstly thanked him for protecting the country. He even thought that it was very brave of Bhim to take permission from his senior to come on Dance+ to follow his passion. He also expressed his wish to play a Fauji once again in the future and joking stated that he will have to learn to dance like Bihm if he ever gets such an offer.

