Dance+ 5: OMG! Blockbuster finale is here!

MUMBAI: Dance Plus is one of the most popular dance based television shows. The show is immensely popular for offering a platform to contestants across the globe. Be it a single contestant or a group, everyone is welcomed to participate in the show. Season five of the show premiered on 9 November 2019 on Star Plus. It has a super judge, Remo D’souza and team captains include Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal. Apart from being a host, Juyal is also a dancer and choreographer.

Dance Plus 5’s blockbuster finale is here! Dance Plus season 5 is left with only four contestants which include Sanchita and Subroto (the duo), Janam Crew (the group), Rupesh Bane (solo), and Deepika and Rupesh (the duo). The fever of the upcoming blockbuster finale is finally on. Fans are excited to know who will become the winner and can’t contain their excitement.

