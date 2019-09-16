Dance+ is back with season 5!

MUMBAI: Star plus is all set to bring in fresh talent on its prized dance reality show – Dance+ Season 5! The show has served as the most sought after platform for dancers from across the country who look forward to hone their skills under the able guidance of reverred choreographer Remo D’souza.

The show is all set to scout for a fresh new generation of aspiring dancers and will be conducting auditions across various cities.

The dance troop ‘V Unbeatable’ is a major example of the kind of talents Dance+ has brought into the limelight. The troop was crowned as the winner of the previous season and has recently received global recognition on the stages of 'America's Got Talent'. We were also introduced to an array of talented dancers like Kings United (who later won World dance Championship), Sushant Khatri and House of Suraj on the show.

So, if you think you have ‘IT’ in you - the talent to win the nation’s heart with your scintillating moves, then get your groove on and head to the nearest audition centre and you could be the next Dance Icon of the nation. For further information, log on to www.danceplus.co.in.



The auditions will be held in the following cities and for further details log on to www.danceplus.co.in