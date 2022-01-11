DANCE BATTLE! The cutest devar bhabhi of Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar and Vivaan goof up on this trending song

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s serial ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ is getting popular and the current track is seeing many twists and turns in the life of Aarav and Simar’s marital life. As per the ongoing storyline, Aarav and Simar get married against their families.

Radhika Muthukumar and Karan Sharma are playing the roles of Simar and Vivaan in the show. They have the cutest Devar- Bhabhi relation you will ever come across. See them grooving on the trending song of Rapper and singer Badshah. Moreover, they both seem to copy each other to remember further dance steps. Isn't it super adorable? Fans just can't get over them.

Check out the funny video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYlsed-Jcvi/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the upcoming track, Aarav and Simar spend a night together in a tent near the temple when suddenly Mohit comes with his goon, Mohit and his goons attack Aarav and Simar and they set the tent on fire.

Aarav somehow manages to save Simar but this is just not the end as he again attacks Aarav.

Simar and Aarav fight back Mohit but when Mohit turns to shoot Aarav, Simar doesn't step back, instead goes wild and attacks Mohit to save Aarav.

Simar beats Mohit to the pulp and makes him unconscious.

Later, she hugs Aarav, taking a sigh of relief.

How will the couple stay safe now?

