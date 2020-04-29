Dance Champion: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif break down post this performance

MUMBAI: Dance Champions is a dance competition reality television series that was telecast on Star Plus. This dance show divides the contestants into few teams which are mentored by a professional dancer.

Dance Champions features champion dancers who won or were runner-ups in different shows. Remo D'Souza and Terence Lewis were the judges of the show.

The show was hosted by Raghav and Ridhima Pandit which brought a lot of entertainment quotient to the show.

Sushant Khatri is one of the finest dancer’s we have today. He specializes in lyrical hip hop.

He was one of the contestants on the show. He is such a talented performer that every performance that he gave impressed the judges and he created a name for himself in the world of dancing.

We came across a performance that he had done during Dance champions. Katrina and Salman Khan who were the guest judges couldn’t hold back their tears and broke down post the performance.

Sushant danced on the tunes of Salman Khan’s famous song Tere Naam and story and the theme touched the actors.

Sushant is known for giving par excellence performance and always getting standing ovation from the judges.

Today Sushant is seen as a dance guru of Adnan on India’s best dancer show and he also had a guest appearance in the movie street dancer.

Well, Sushant didn’t win the show Dance Champions but emerged as the 3rd runner up of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, HOTSTAR, STAR PLUS, Rishabh Gupta)