News

Dance Champion: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif break down post this performance

Salman and Katrina break down after this emotional act of romance

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
29 Apr 2020 05:26 PM

MUMBAI: Dance Champions is a dance competition reality television series that was telecast on Star Plus. This dance show divides the contestants into few teams which are mentored by a professional dancer.

Dance Champions features champion dancers who won or were runner-ups in different shows. Remo D'Souza and Terence Lewis were the judges of the show.

The show was hosted by Raghav and Ridhima Pandit which brought a lot of entertainment quotient to the show. 

Sushant Khatri is one of the finest dancer’s we have today. He specializes in lyrical hip hop. 

He was one of the contestants on the show. He is such a talented performer that every performance that he gave impressed the judges and he created a name for himself in the world of dancing. 

We came across a performance that he had done during Dance champions. Katrina and Salman Khan who were the guest judges couldn’t hold back their tears and broke down post the performance. 

Sushant danced on the tunes of Salman Khan’s famous song Tere Naam and story and the theme touched the actors. 

Sushant is known for giving par excellence performance and always getting standing ovation from the judges. 

Today Sushant is seen as a dance guru of Adnan on India’s best dancer show and he also had a guest appearance in the movie street dancer. 

Well, Sushant didn’t win the show Dance Champions but emerged as the 3rd runner up of the show. 

For more news and updates from the world of Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, HOTSTAR, STAR PLUS, Rishabh Gupta) 

Tags Star Plus Dance Champion Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Remo D'souza Terence Lewis Ridhima Pandit TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here