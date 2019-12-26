Dance+ contestants dedicate special act to Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The actress will play the role of an acid attack survivor. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews.

Deepika graced the sets of dance reality show Dance+. She became very emotional and broke into tears after watching a special dance performance by the contestants that was dedicated to her. In the viral video, we saw Deepika Padukone enjoying a dance performance of her song Ghoomar by the contestants. However, she sobbed after the performance was over.

She stood up from her seat and applauded the dancers and covered her face with her hands as she began crying. She then said, 'I’ve been to so many shows but what I am feeling today, I cannot share it in words. I’ll just say it from my heart, thank you so much.'

