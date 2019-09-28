Dance Deewane 2: Go bonkers after watching Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Arjun Bijlani’s ‘funny’ banter!

MUMBAI: Televison , these days, is the biggest promotion tool and who knows better than our Bollywood film stars.



Reports say that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen on Dance Deewane 2’s finale episode tonight. The star will be present on the popular dance show to promote her film, The Sky Is Pink. The global star returned to India last week to kick start the promotions of her film with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. For the same, PeeCee will be seen on Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan judged Dance Deewane 2.



A new video from tonight’s show has been released by the makers and it showcases Priyanka’s entry on her most loved songs, Gallan Goodiyaan and Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday. Post that, Chopra comfortably seats herself next to Shashank and Madhuri and Arjun Bijlani comes with a signboard. The television actor and host mentioned he had gone to receive PeeCee from the airport but missed her as she came on the show herself.



Post this, Priyanka, Arjun and Shashank indulge in hilarious banter about money and Arjun gives the director a flower garland. Post that, Shashank gives it to Priyanka and Arjun is left sad. The hilarious banter between Priyanka, Shashank and Arjun is unmissable and will be one of the key highlights of the finale. Post the episode was shot, Arjun had shared a photo with Priyanka as well on Instagram and had called her, ‘super sweet and super down to earth. god bless u always. Truly inspiring.”



Watch video here:



Dance Deewane 2 Grand Finale will be aired tonight at 8Colors TV.