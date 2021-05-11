Dance Deewane 3: Dipika Kakar shoots for the show from home, interacts with Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular television divas. The actress has shot for a special episode of Dance Deewane 3 from home. The television's favourite 'bahu' also shared her exciting experience of interacting with Madhuri Dixit - one of the judges of the show.

The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress donned a pink saree with mesh blouse and floral embroidery on it. The actress looked beautiful as ever. Dipika reveals that she was nervous to talk to Madhuri Dixit and excited about being able to interact with her on her birthday. Dipika Kakar captioned, "Shoot from home!! Shot for an episode of Dance Deewane From home!! I was super excited & nervous to be in conversation with Madhuri ma’am & that too on her birthday @madhuridixitnene…. it was a great experience…. Vlog coming really sooooonn!!!!"

Speaking of Dance Deewane 3, due to the lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai, reportedly, the team has shifted to Bangalore, and Madhuri Dixit couldn't join them for 4 episodes.

The makers clarified that it wasn't possible for Madhuri to travel to Bangalore, and she was temporarily replaced by Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi. 18 crew members of Dance Deewane 3 got affected by the coronavirus followed by Dharmesh and host Raghav Juyal. Three contestants also tested positive and are back to perform on the stage. The show is temporarily being hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

