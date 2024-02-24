Dance Deewane: Check out Sunil Shetty's shocking reaction as Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar team up with Madhuri Dixit for a dance

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved and celebrated dance reality shows on television. In the upcoming episode, Abhishek and Mananra would be gracing the show and shake a leg with Madhuri Dixit.
Sunil

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

As we had reported earlier, the Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

Now we came across a video where Mannara and Abhishek would come on the show to promote their upcoming music video. 

They would request Madhuri Dixit to dance on their song and she would gracefully agree to do so and that's when Sunil Shetty would come on stage and take her back to the judges season.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Abhishek and Mananra together and they were in love in the Bigg Boss house and the audience are happy to see them back on the reality show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

