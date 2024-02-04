Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show

Dance Deewane is a very successful dance reality show on television and the new season has begun and the audience have given it a thumbs up. Now in the upcoming episode, Amit Kumar will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 15:37
DANCE

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show.

the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh.

Every episode special guests grace the show and have fun with the contestants and the judges of the show.

( ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

As per sources,  Amit Kumar will be gracing the show as he is the son of Kishore Kumar.

The contestants will be performing on the songs of Kishore Kumar and will be giving him a tribute.

This the first time the legendary musician would be coming on the show.

He would be also sharing stories of his time and Kishore Kumar stories which haven't been shared before.

Well, no doubt the episode is going to make the audience nostalgic and will take one back to the good old days.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ;EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

 
 

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show TellyChakkar Colors JioCinemas Ranbir Kapoor Divansh Kumar Harsha Abhishek Kumar Mannara Chopra Gaurav Sharma Nithin N.J Taranjot Singh Kashvi Agarwal Govinda Sunita Amit Kumar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is known mostly for her stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!The show has immense fan following and is...
Purabi Bhargava will surely make your jaws drop with these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen the star Purabi Bhargava is making her name among her fans. We have seen the...
Godzila x Kong The New Empire box office day 4: Monstrous Sci- fi action movie roars at the top
MUMBAI: The monster verse movies have become one of the favorites for the audience and has no age limit it seems as...
Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Baghin is one of the shows which is extremely entertaining and has a unique storyline.Ansh Bagri plays the...
Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The biggest USP of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family
MUMBAI: Actress Mohena Kumari Singh rose to fame after playing 'Keerti Goenka Singhania' in the television show Yeh...
Recent Stories
godzilla
Godzila x Kong The New Empire box office day 4: Monstrous Sci- fi action movie roars at the top
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shubhangi Atre
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE
Ansh
Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE
Mohena Kumari
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family
Shruti Panwar
Shruti Panwar reveals Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s REACTION when Rajan Shahi asked them to leave the set - EXCLUSIVE
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Anvi calling Savi ‘Vahini’ leaves netizens ECSTATIC!
Ashi Singh
Meet actress Ashi Singh buys a new apartment in Mumbai, performs grihapravesh; WATCH VIDEO