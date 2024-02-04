Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show.

the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh.

Every episode special guests grace the show and have fun with the contestants and the judges of the show.

As per sources, Amit Kumar will be gracing the show as he is the son of Kishore Kumar.

The contestants will be performing on the songs of Kishore Kumar and will be giving him a tribute.

This the first time the legendary musician would be coming on the show.

He would be also sharing stories of his time and Kishore Kumar stories which haven't been shared before.

Well, no doubt the episode is going to make the audience nostalgic and will take one back to the good old days.

