Dance Deewane : Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J give a rocking performance as they give tribute to Ajay Devgn

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved and celebrated dance reality shows on television, in the upcoming episode Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J will be giving a rocking performance where they will be getting tribute to Ajay Devgn
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 20:14
Gaurav

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

ALSO READ :Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Now we came across a video where Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J will be giving a tribute to Ajay Devgn where there entry will happen on bike just the way Ajay was launched in the movies.

They would be inspectors and would be dancing on the title song of Singam.

Post the show Sunil Shetty praises them and tells them that they are really good dancers.

Well, there is no doubt that this season the talent is exceptionally talented and the judges do find it difficult to judge.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show TellyChakkar Colors JioCinemas Ranbir Kapoor Divansh Kumar Harsha Abhishek Kumar Mannara Chopra Gaurav Sharma Nithin N.J TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 20:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rocking Star Yash responded to the viral photo of him and wife Radhika at the local shop and said,We enjoy everything. Life should be a mix of all."
MUMBAI: Rocking Star Yash is a hugely popular name across the globe. The superstar of the nation, who took the box...
Upcoming OTT series March 2024: Maharani 3, The Great Indian Kapil Show and more exciting series you need to watch
MUMBAI: So February has ended and we got to watch some amazing OTT series, however, it’s not over yet as the month of...
Marking a pivotal moment in Shrimad Ramayan, Nirbhay Wadhwa enters the show as The Mighty Warrior, Hanuman
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s iconic saga, “Shrimad Ramayan,” has captured the hearts of viewers with its...
Dance Deewane : Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J give a rocking performance as they give tribute to Ajay Devgn
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
Upcoming movies March 2024: Yodha, The Crew and more exciting you need to watch
MUMBAI: So February has ended and we got to watch some amazing movies, however, it’s not over yet as the month of March...
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda ready with upcoming projects: deets inside
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar is known and loved for her movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her...
Recent Stories
Yash
Rocking Star Yash responded to the viral photo of him and wife Radhika at the local shop and said,We enjoy everything. Life should be a mix of all."
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shrimad Ramayan
Marking a pivotal moment in Shrimad Ramayan, Nirbhay Wadhwa enters the show as The Mighty Warrior, Hanuman
Khichdi
From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace
Vijayendra
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar give a spin to the ‘Chapak’ reel; it clocks 10 million on social media
Aangan
Aangan Aapno Ka cast bonds over Biryani, sugar free cake and other delicious potluck items
Mangal Lakshmi
Mangal Lakshmi: ‘The only way to manage acting, dancing and vlogging is by working hard, sleeping less’, shares Deepika Singh Goyal