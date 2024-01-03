Dance Deewane : Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J give a rocking performance as they give tribute to Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Now we came across a video where Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J will be giving a tribute to Ajay Devgn where there entry will happen on bike just the way Ajay was launched in the movies.

They would be inspectors and would be dancing on the title song of Singam.

Post the show Sunil Shetty praises them and tells them that they are really good dancers.

Well, there is no doubt that this season the talent is exceptionally talented and the judges do find it difficult to judge.

