Dance Deewane Junior: Amazing! Watch Neetu Kapoor and Marzi doing Garba on 'Dholida'

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air a few weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, Neetu Kapoor grooves to dholida with junior Riddhi. And it’s not just Neetu Kapoor but also Marzi and Karan. Be ready to watch them all doing garba on the song and having fun while the audience grooves on it too.

Are you ready to see Riddhi’s performance?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

