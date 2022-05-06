Dance Deewane Junior: Cute! Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets a cute surprise

Juniors Riddhi Sardarni and Falak Saifi steal everyone’s heart with their surprise act.


MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on-air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to be passionate about dancing.

Also read - Dance Deewane Junior: Thrilling! Junior Runjhuna's action-packed performance steals the heart of judges, and we are all excited to see it.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, Juniors Riddhi Sardarni and Falak Saifi steal everyone’s heart with their surprise act for Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Juniors get dressed as Akshay Kumar and give a very performance for Shilpa Shetty Kundra on ‘Chura ke Dil Mera’.

Also read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Battle of the Best! Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty come for a showdown

Are you excited for this?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


