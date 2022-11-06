Dance Deewane Junior: Laughter Riot! Karan drinks milk the Naag way, Tejasswi agrees with Marzi’s comment on it

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face difficult challenges from the judges and impress them.

In the upcoming episode, Palak and Riddhi dress up as Naagin and look super cute. Tejasswi puts forth her wish that if in her show she will have kids it will be these two as they are so cute. However, Karan tells her that they can have kids like these in real life too and hearing this everyone starts laughing while Tejasswi makes it clear to her that her kids are not going to be naagin. Later, Palak and Riddhi as naagins, welcome the couple to their tea party where instead of tea, milk will be served and this will puzzle Karan. On being asked why it is just milk, Karan gets his response that naagin only drinks milk. Later, Tejasswi shows some Naagin moves along with Palak and Riddhi while Karan and Marzi join them too and have their share of fun which surely makes everyone laugh.

Are you ready for this episode filled with fun and laughter?

