Dance Deewane Junior: Must Watch! Riddhi’s mind-blowing performance, Shilpa Shetty joins the juniors

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on-air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to be passionate about dancing.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty can't help but join the juniors on stage after watching little Riddhi's blazing performance!

Riddhi gives a mind-blowing performance on ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’and the judges get all hyped up, watching her take the stage by a storm. Shilpa Shetty gets so impressed and excited, that she cannot stop herself and joins everyone on the stage. We get to see Shilpa Shetty’s iconic thumka step on the ‘UP-Bihar’song.

Are you hyped up to see this too?

