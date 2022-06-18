Dance Deewane Junior: Super Cute! Judge Neetu Singh calls Junior Riddhi her ‘chhoti si Alia’

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. 

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. 

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. 

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance. 

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing. 

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor. 

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible. 

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun. 

The contestants have to face difficult challenges from the judges and impress them.

In the upcoming episode, Junior Riddhi sits in Judge Neetu Singh’s lap. Neetu Singh cannot stop admiring how super cute Riddhi is. Neetu Singh finds her so cute that she calls her ‘chhoti Alia’. Neetu Singh wishes her to perform well.

Are you excited to watch her perform?

Latest Video