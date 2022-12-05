Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

Bollywood actress Neetu Singh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, and ace dancer and choreographer Marzi Pestonji will be judges and along with them, the show will apparently also have three mentors.

In the upcoming episode we see how All Stars give a mind blowing performance on the song ‘Khalibali’.

The performance will make Ranveer Singh not just speechless but will also make him get up from his chair mid-performance.

After the performance Ranveer Singh also dances with Marzi Pestonji, Karan Kundrra and other contestants on the hit song ‘Khalibali’.

Are you excited to see how the dancers set the stage on fire with their performances?

