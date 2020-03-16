Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! Geet Bagga's performance gives out a lot of energy

MUMBAI : After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

Bollywood actress Neetu Singh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, and ace dancer and choreographer Marzi Pestonji will be judges and along with them, the show will apparently also have three mentors.

Also read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Fun Times! Contestants ready to perform, Judges asleep

In the upcoming episode, Geet Bagga’s performance excites the judges including guest judge Ayushmann Khurrana. The performance will set the mood for everyone. But things don’t stop with their performance. Marzi demands Nora to perform a lavani on stage with Geet Bagga and Nora agrees. As the beautiful Nora Fatehi does lavani, Marzi will be seen taking a video on Nora’s demand.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kartik-aaryan-gets-emotional-the-sets-of-colors-dance-deewane-juniors-220513

Are you excited to see Geet Bagga’s amazing performance?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.