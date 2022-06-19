Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish and Priyanshi’s breathtaking performance wins everyone’s heart

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face difficult challenges from the judges and impress them.

In the upcoming episode, MD Raish and Priyanshi give a breathtaking performance on the song ‘Dil Haara’ from the movie Tashan. And as they perform, Anil Kapoor is seen being uncontrollably grooving to the song. Later, Raish’s father tries to impress Kiara with a magic trick and seeing this, Raish gets embarrassed and helplessly lies there on the stage in Karan’s lap watching his father’s drama as he entertains everyone.

Are you ready for this laughter riot?

