Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish and Priyanshi’s breathtaking performance wins everyone’s heart

Raish’s father tries to impress Kiara with a magic trick and seeing this, Raish gets embarrassed and helplessly lies there on the stage in Karan’s lap

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 05:00
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish and Priyanshi’s breathtaking performance wins everyone’s heart

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. 

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. 

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants. 

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance. 

Also read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Padmashree Usha Uthup to grace the show

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing. 

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor. 

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible. 

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun. 

The contestants have to face difficult challenges from the judges and impress them.

Also read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Padmashree Usha Uthup to grace the show

In the upcoming episode, MD Raish and Priyanshi give a breathtaking performance on the song ‘Dil Haara’ from the movie Tashan. And as they perform, Anil Kapoor is seen being uncontrollably grooving to the song. Later, Raish’s father tries to impress Kiara with a magic trick and seeing this, Raish gets embarrassed and helplessly lies there on the stage in Karan’s lap watching his father’s drama as he entertains everyone.

Are you ready for this laughter riot?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dance Deewane Juniors Neetu Singh Nora Fatehi Marzi Pestonji Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 05:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat suspicious about Pakhi’s changed behaviour
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Udaariyaan: Superb! Fateh calls off marriage with Jasmine, Gurvinder irked with Fateh’s decision
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan is gearing up for high-voltage drama with its interesting twists and turns...
Spy Bahu: Love is in the Air! Yohan and Sejal fall madly in love with each other
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Vanraj slaps Pakhi for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Pandya Store: Relief! Shivara is safe, calls out for his ladylove Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Love Blossoms! Katha to fall in love with Kabir
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho airs on Colors TV and stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh as...
Recent Stories
Must Read! I personally feel bad when Dharma Productions is referred to as the flagbearer of nepotism; this is not true and I am
Must Read! I personally feel bad when Dharma Productions is referred to as the flagbearer of nepotism; this is not true and I am an example of it: Raj Mehta
Latest Video