Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish gets a standing ovation from the judges and the guest

Raish reveals that his father is a very big fan of Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on-air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to be passionate about dancing.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, MD Raish’s breath-taking performance forces the judges and guest Shilpa Shetty Kundra to stand on top of the panel table and give a standing ovation. But it doesn’t stop there. Later, Raish reveals that his father is a very big fan of Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Just then, his father gets up and walks up to the celebrity while taking his shirt off. The moment fills up with surprise and fun when the father shows Shilpa Shetty’s picture on his t-shirt inside.

Are you ready to watch a breath-taking performance?

Latest Video