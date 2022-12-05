Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish makes Ranveer go crazy with his ‘tatad tatad’ move

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

Bollywood actress Neetu Singh, actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, and ace dancer and choreographer Marzi Pestonji will be judges and along with them, the show will apparently also have three mentors.

In the upcoming episode of the show we will see how MD Raish impresses Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh gets amazed by Raish’s performance and he specially mentions the famous ‘tatad tatad’ step which Raish does with his feet.

Soon, everyone show their craziness for the song and dance for Ranveer.

Later even Nora and Ranveer dance together where Ranveer will move his kamariya to the max.

Let’s see how the powerhouse Ranveer Singh gets amazed by more performances.

Are you excited?

