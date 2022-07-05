Dance Deewane Juniors: Ambitious! Priyanshi and Arnav are here to win big for their parents

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors has launched Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra as the host of the show. This is his first dance reality show as host on television.

The show provides a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

In the upcoming episode, Priyanshi and Arnav come with big dreams, as they are out to perform not just to win but also support their parents in every way they can.

Priyanshi’s dream to support her father and Arnav’s dream to support his mother after his father’s death has made them so ambitious that they are going to set a new level of performance in the auditions.

So don’t miss out on their performance.

