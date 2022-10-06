Dance Deewane Juniors: Aww! Neetu Kapoor gives tribute to late husband Rishi Kapoor as she performs on his song and relives the moment

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

In the upcoming episode Neetu Kapoor will be seen giving tribute to her late husband Rishi Kapoor where she dances on the song “Parda Hai Parda” from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony where she was the heroine opposite Rishi Kapoor.

In the video one can see with what grace the actress is dancing and at the end she gives a hug to Marzi Pestonji.

Well, it will be interesting to see the upcoming episode as it's going to be an entertaining one.

