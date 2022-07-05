Dance Deewane Juniors: Challenging! It gets difficult for the judges to choose who will enter the ‘Hardcore 15’

As Neetu will admit that she lost her breath, Nora will be blown away by the performance.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 19:05
Dance Deewane Juniors: Challenging! It gets difficult for the judges to choose who will enter the ‘Hardcore 15’

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

Also read -EXCLUSIVE! Dance Deewane Juniors to replace Hunarbaaz on Colors tv

In the upcoming episode, MD Raish’s mind blowing performance makes it difficult for the judges to choose the ‘Hardcore 15’.

As Neetu will admit that she lost her breath, Nora will be blown away by the performance.

Neetu will also admit that all the performances are greater than each other and it has become so tough for them choose who enter the ‘Hardcore 15’.

Also read -Dance Deewane Juniors: Fun Times! Contestants ready to perform, Judges asleep

How do you want to see in the Hardcore 15?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dance Deewane Juniors Neetu Singh Nora Fatehi Marzi Pestonji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 19:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Himanshu Bamzai bags Hara Sindoor
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Much-in-Love! Sai and Virat plan for their baby
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan: Wow! Pakhi and Agaastya’s bond post leap is a MUST WATCH
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much-loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Must Read! “I had a big poster of Lata ji in my room. Now I have a picture of her in my temple”, singer Palak Muchhal on giving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus’ show – Naam Reh Jaayega
MUMBAI: "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' fame singer Palak Muchhal will be soon seen giving a tribute to legendary and...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Chhaya feels ashamed of having a dark child, fears unacceptance
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Wow! Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Shah is enjoying her vacation at Munnar | Have a look
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah of serial Anupamaa is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been...
Recent Stories
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
Latest Video