Dance Deewane Juniors: Challenging! It gets difficult for the judges to choose who will enter the ‘Hardcore 15’

MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to be the host of the show. This will be his first dance reality show as the host on Television.

The show will provide a platform to solo, duo, and trio participants.

In the upcoming episode, MD Raish’s mind blowing performance makes it difficult for the judges to choose the ‘Hardcore 15’.

As Neetu will admit that she lost her breath, Nora will be blown away by the performance.

Neetu will also admit that all the performances are greater than each other and it has become so tough for them choose who enter the ‘Hardcore 15’.

