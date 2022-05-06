Dance Deewane Juniors: Emotional! Arnav’s performance brings everyone to tears

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on-air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to be passionate about dancing.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, Arnav's heartfelt act brings judges and guest Shilpa Shetty Kundra to tears. Arnav gives an extremely emotional performance, dedicating it to his father. Watching him perform, brings tears to his mother’s eyes and makes everyone sentimental.

Are you prepared to shed a few tears?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.