Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show

 In the upcoming episode, the cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time with the contestants and the judges.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:14
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host.
 
( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra to be the host of Dance Deewane Junior Season1? )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. They would be having some fun moments with Neetu Kapoor, who is the judge and also a part of the movie.

There will be fun segments between the guests and the judges.

Well, the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Dance Deewane Juniors: Lovely! Check out the special entry of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the upcoming episode )

Dance Deewane Neetu Singh ranbir kappor Alia Bhatt Karan Kundrra Nishant Bhat Colors Voot Madhuri Dixit Tushar Kalia nora fatehi. Akshay Kumar Manushi Chillar Shilpa Shetty Anil Kapoor marzi pestongi Nora Fathei Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 14:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani will be seen on the show to promote their upcoming movie
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani to grace the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
Must Read! Sonal Vengurlekar to play a pivotal role in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out the new promo of choreographer Tushar Khalia as he nails the daredevil stunts on the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Cezanne Khan opens up on collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for Appnapan after Kasauti Zindagi Kay: It was like a homecoming, it felt amazing that a lot of crew members still knew me
MUMBAI: Cezanne Khan is once again all set to be back to wow us with his stellar appearance in Sony TV's upcoming show...
Ouch! Netizens troll Priyanka Chopra brutally over her selfies from Citadel sets
MUMBAI: After her trip to Paris for brand promotion with fellow actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Global...
Recent Stories
priyanka
Ouch! Netizens troll Priyanka Chopra brutally over her selfies from Citadel sets
Latest Video