Dance Deewane Juniors : Exclusive! Padmashree Usha Uthup to grace the show

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

As per sources, Padmashree Usha Uthup will be gracing the show.

The singer will be interacting with the contestants of the show and will be encouraging them.

She will also have some fun sections with the host of the show.

Well, we are sure that the fans are super excited to see the singer on the show where the contestants might dance on her famous songs

We had reported earlier that this weekend Tejasswi will be gracing the show where she would be hosting the show along with Karan Kundrra.

