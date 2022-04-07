Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor to grace the finale of the show to promote his upcoming movie

Dance Deewane  Juniors is finally coming to an end and the finale will take place after a week. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen during the finale of the show.

Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor to grace the finale of the show to promote his upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane  is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show is finally coming to an end and the upcoming episode will be the second last episode of the show.

We had reported earlier that the finale of the show will take place on 16th and 17th of July 2022.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in brining you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We have exclusively got to know that Ranbir Kapoor will be gracing the finale of the show and he would be having fun with the little contestants and his mother.

Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news while talking to media and said that Ranbir will be shooting for the finale of the show next week.

(ALSO READ; Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish and Priyanshi’s breathtaking performance wins everyone’s heart)

The actor will be coming on the show to promote his upcoming movie Shamshera which will be releasing on the 22nd of July 2022.

Ranbir will be revelling some moments from his childhood days and would be talking about his bond with his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Well, the fans would be excited to see the mother – son duo on the show after there were seen in the movie Besharam.

Are you excited to see Ranbir during the finale of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish and Priyanshi’s breathtaking performance wins everyone’s heart)

