Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show are coming up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The last 3 – 4 episodes of the show have been of the audition round and now the upcoming episode will see the show getting its top 15 contestants of the show.

As per sources, Ranveer Singh will be coming this weekend to grace the show where he will be promoting his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Marzi who is one of the judges on the show shared a video where he is seen taking a video and wishing Ranveer Singh all the best for his upcoming movie and even requests Nora and Neetu Singh to wish him luck.

The video will give a sense of how much fun the judges of the show had with Ranveer Singh.

There is no doubt that the upcoming episode of the show is going to be super entertaining.

