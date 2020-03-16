Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie

Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming movie and she will be seen having fun with the judges and the contestants.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 13:39
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face harcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show where she will be promoting her upcoming movie.

She will be having some fun with the judges and the contestants and it will be an entertaining episode.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 13:39

